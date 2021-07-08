The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recognizes Pennsylvania families who have been farming the same land for 100 years or more through the Century and Bicentennial Farm program.
The same family must own the farm through 100 consecutive years. The farm must consist of at least 10 acres of the original holding and gross more than $1,000 annually from the sale of agricultural products. Applications are available at www.agriculture.pa.gov, by searching for “century farm.”
This Aug. 15, the Dayton Fair will honor century/bicentennial farms that have been accepted by the state Department of Agriculture.
If your land/farm has been accepted and you desire to be recognized at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the grandstand, please notify Betty Calhoun, PO Box 368, Dayton, PA 16222 or call (814) 257-8846.