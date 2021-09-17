The registration deadline has been extended through September for an upcoming food distribution for residents of Center Township and Homer City Borough, according to township officials.
The food distribution, for those with middle to low levels of income, is funded through Community Block Grant virus money.
The distribution will be Oct. 9 at Coral-Graceton Fire Hall, Our Lady of the Assumption Church/Lucernemine location and Aultman Fire Department.
Township secretary Sarah Smith said Tuesday the deadline was extended after response wasn’t as expected.
She and township officials encouraged residents to sign up for the distribution, which she said will help not only local residents receiving the food but also the local suppliers where the food is being purchased.
She also said since the program is funded by virus block grant money, it is a chance for the taxpayers’ funds to benefit them.
Those who wish to participate should register online at iccap.net/updates or by calling ICCAP at (724) 463-7440 or the township at (724) 479-2688.
There is also a link on the township website.
The guidelines allow an income level up to $36,800 for an individual; $42,050 for a family of two; $47,300 for three; $52,500 for four; $56,800 for five; $61,000 for six; $65,200 for seven and $69,400 for eight.
Food boxes will contain items such as canned goods, perishables such as fruit and meat, and more.