White’s Woods, a 250-plus-acre forest overlooking Indiana, has a long and complex history about which most Indiana-area residents know little.
Friends of White’s Woods’ Dec. 9 free webinar from 4 to 5 p.m. will shed light on this history.
Dr. Kevin Patrick, IUP professor of geography and administrator of the Facebook page “Historic Indiana, Pennsylvania,” examines the faint but detectable imprint of human history on Indiana’s near-woods in this webinar titled “Swallowed by the Trees: The Unremembered History of White’s Woods.”
Research for his upcoming book, “Whites Woods; A Year in an Allegheny Forest,” has uncovered a link between Indiana and this patch of woods on the edge of town that goes back to the first generation of residents who, after carving Indiana from the forest primeval, embraced this sylvan left-over as their own nature sanctuary.
This relationship with the near-woods is not unique to Indiana, but representative of a much larger phenomena that links communities to remnant bits of impacted, mangled, vulnerable and beautiful wilderness just beyond the last backyard.
In addition to teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, Patrick has served as a National Park Service consultant to the Lincoln Highway Special Resource Study, which entailed researching and electronically mapping all known routings for the 3,500-mile historic Lincoln Highway, laid out in 1913 from New York to San Francisco.
To register for the webinar, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.