Delaney Chevrolet Buick of Indiana is partnering with Indiana Area Soccer Boosters on the Chevy Youth Sports program.
The partnership features a one-time monetary contribution to assist Indiana Area Soccer Boosters with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees.
“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Delaney Automotive Group and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Indiana Area Soccer Boosters bring so many smiles to kids and families in Indiana.” said Mark Lauver, Sales Manager for Delaney Chevrolet Buick of Indiana. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”
The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country. In 2021, more than 500 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.
