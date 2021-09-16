The Indiana Business and Professional Women’s Club is celebrating 12 years of Bras for the Cause, a “fun”draiser to benefit breast cancer awareness. Clubs, groups or individual entrants are invited to decorate a bra as part of the event. There is no limit on number of entries. Bras will be on display for the public to vote for their favorite by a monetary donation.
Bras can be creative, artistic, funny, done as a tribute to a loved one who has battled breast cancer, or decorated any other way.
Proceeds benefit Birdie’s Closet at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Indiana County BPW scholarship fund. Bras are being accepted immediately at the Flower and Balloon Gallery, 890 Rose St., where they will be displayed. They must be received no latter than 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 and include a signed entry form to be included.
The bra and basket auction and awards gala will then be held at the Indiana Fraternal Order of Eagles 1468, 420 Philadelphia St., at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, where entries will be auctioned off unless specified by the artist.
Online donations are also being accepted on the 2021 Bras for the Cause — Indiana PA BPW Facebook page. Like the facebook page to participate and stay up to date with information. For more information, contact Elaine Palmer at (724) 840-3422 or email bpwbrasforthecause@gmail.com.