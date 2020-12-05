In recognizing the need for more freezer storage space for donated commodities, the Indiana Kiwanis Club is assisting the Indiana County Community Action Program in obtaining a refrigerated storage container. The Kiwanis Club has committed $15,000 to the project and is asking other clubs, churches or businesses to provide an additional match to purchase the container and transformer for a total of $29,450.
ICCAP is the lead food agency in the county and, in addition to providing food to more than 6,500 people through its 17 food pantries, it organizes a senior commodity program that serves 504 seniors a month and the Power Pack Program, which helps more than 1,600 children with food on the weekends.
During the pandemic, ICCAP continues to coordinate produce distributions and assists the Chevy Chase Community Center, The Salvation Army, Grace United Methodist Church and Adagio Health in obtaining food. It works with the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, USDA and local grocers to either buy food at 10 cents per pound or garner donations.
With the additional freezer space, ICCAP can receive more donated frozen products for distribution. To donate, contact Michelle Faught at mfaught@iccap.net or (724) 465-2657.
If your group can volunteer to pack boxes and help distribute, volunteers are needed, because there are only three staff members who work at the main food bank. To volunteer, contact Aimee Kemp at (724) 463-7440 or akemp@iccap.net.