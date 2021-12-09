Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40 percent of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as donors are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities are:
• Dec. 17, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Elderton fire hall, 305 Williams St.
• Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 62 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville
• Dec. 27, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana
• Dec. 28, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Cherryhill Township fire hall, 1442 N. Harmony Road
• Dec. 29, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 3513 Route 119 South, Homer City
• Dec. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana