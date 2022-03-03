Tune into IUP-TV today at 5:30 p.m. on channel 20 on campus and channel 6 off campus to watch the premiere of a special interview with state representative candidate Brian Doyle.
The interview was conducted by IUP-TV’s Stoker Wieczorek. Doyle was asked what motivates him to run for state representative. Doyle also explained his positions and beliefs such as his opposition to corporate greed and its influence on America as well as legalization of marijuana.
Doyle was asked for his opinion on IUP’s downsizing, layoffs and falling enrollment.
IUP is the largest employer in the county and its students bring a lot of business, so these are issues that greatly impact the district.