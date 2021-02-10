The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including the one in the Indiana Mall, will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, 24/7 online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
