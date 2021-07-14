The Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, is proud to announce the upcoming Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner on Aug. 3 at The Westin Pittsburgh. The event marks the 72nd annual celebration and will highlight the accomplishments of 250 Eagle Scouts from the Class of 2020.
The dinner also marks the presentation of the inaugural William S. Dietrich II Award, which will be presented to a Scouting alumnus for distinguished public witness to the Scout Oath and Scout Law in his or her chosen profession or field of endeavor.
The Laurel Highlands Council is pleased to announce that Howard W. Hanna Jr. will be the first alumnus to be honored with this award. Hanna joined the Boy Scouts of America in 1929 and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1934.
Hanna founded the company in 1957 in Pittsburgh, after serving as an American Liaison Officer with the British Army in India during World War II. Hanna and his late wife, Anne Freyvogel Hanna, began the company in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh and from that one office, the company has grown to become a real estate powerhouse as the largest family-owned and -operated real estate company in the nation.
The company’s second office opened in 1973 in Fox Chapel, and today, there are more than 300 Howard Hanna offices located across 11 states.
Hanna is known throughout the real estate industry as a kind and caring individual who hand-writes letters and notes to associates and agents throughout the company.
Celebrating his 101st birthday in February 2021, Hanna has led a life full of industry innovations and community contributions.
The dinner will honor Eagle Scouts and their parents, bring potential new individual and corporate donors to the Scouting program, and allow Eagle Scouts to meet and socialize with older Eagle Scouts from many career paths. For the event, Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna III will deliver an address to the Scouts and their families.
Sponsorships and tables are available for reservation. For more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Abigail Tolbert at abigail.tolbert@scouting.org.