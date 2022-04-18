Earth Day is on Friday and Indiana will celebrate with a Walk to White’s Woods.
Walk, or drive, if you live too far away, from wherever you are, rain or shine, from 4 to 6 p.m. to the 12th Street entrance of the White’s Woods Nature Center.
Tables from various organizations — community and university — will be there to provide information on their environmental efforts and about their organizations. There will also be music.
The first 100 arrivals will receive two tree seedlings from “One Million Trees” and each participant will receive an Earth Day bookmark or sticker. Walkers will be encouraged to explore White’s Woods when they get to the park entrance.
To date, in addition to Friends of White’s Woods, the following organizations are participating in the event: Evergreen Conservancy, Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County, First Unitarian Universalist Church, Indiana Community Garden, Indiana Humane Society, Indiana County WalkWorks, IUP Coalition for Christian Outreach, IUP Sustainability Studies, Keystone Progress, League of Women Voters of Indiana County, Sierra Club, and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Both the Indiana Tourist Bureau and the YMCA are also helping to alert the Indiana community about this event.
On March 21, 2022, the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said, “Countries are sleepwalking into a climate catastrophe.” But there is time to respond.
According to a recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, the most severe climate change repercussions can be offset by aggressively protecting forests and planting trees, modernizing agricultural practices, walking more and relying less on gasoline-powered cars, making our buildings more energy efficient, relying more on renewable energy, and making the world a fairer place.by assisting poorer countries in their efforts to cope with, and offset, the costs of our changing climate.
Our own community forest, White’s Woods, absorbs 200,000 gallons of stormwater run-off, removes 17,010 pounds of pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, particulate matter and absorbs more than 1,100 more tons of carbon annually. The woods also help to mediate regional temperatures and serves as a permanent store for more than 27,688 tons of carbon.
President Richard Nixon celebrated the first Earth Day by planting a tree on the White House Lawn.
The first 100 Indiana residents who arrive at the White’s Woods 12th Street entrance on Earth Day 2022 can plant two free tree seedlings in their own yard.