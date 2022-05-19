EarthCraft

 Submitted photo

This month, the team at EarthCraft Landscaping, as part of The Industry Collective, packed hygiene kits for the Alice Paul House, Children and Youth and ICCAP. Bags contained shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, toothbrush cover and a washcloth. The Industry Collective is a movement of landscapers, lawn care companies and suppliers who are unified in their efforts to impact their local communities. They design practical, on-site community service events to minimize headache and maximize impact. Pictured, from left, are Audia Boyles, executive director of the Alice Paul House; and Shanna Scordo, Kyle Lindahl and Caleb Eckenrode, all with EarthCraft.

