The following churches have scheduled Easter services:
• Alverda Christian Church, 159 Penn Ave., Alverda. Easter Sunday worship, 9:50 a.m. This Easter morning, we want to reflect on the opening of eyes and recognizing of the risen Christ! Lives began to change by this experience. Ruined hope was reborn, and life took on a different outlook. Perhaps questions like: “Have you heard?” “Did you know?” The believing heart today still is saying; “Yes, I have heard!” Join us as we rejoice with the great news of the resurrection. Our worship will include: music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship. The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
• Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St. In-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe; early worship, 8 a.m. Sunday; Easter breakfast, 9 a.m.; Easter worship, 11 a.m. Scriptures: Isaiah 65:17-25 and Luke 24:1-12.
• Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pinevale Road, located between East Run and Rochester Mills. Easter services: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; Scripture focus will be Luke 24:1-49. Easter program, 11 a.m.; the reading titled “The Three Crosses” will be given along with Scriptures and hymns. Following the program, Pastor John Traxler will bring a special Resurrection Day message. There will not be an evening service this week. The message for the month of April is posted on the John Traxler Facebook page. For more information please call (814) 743-5448.
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Easter Sunday worship, 11 a.m. The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “R&R — Remember and Rise up!” based on Luke 24:1-12. Calvary’s Chamber Orchestra will provide music along with the organ and Chancel choir. Nursery service is available during the service. Services are in person and live online at calvary churchpa.com.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Easter Sunday service, 8 a.m. live and 10:30 a.m. live and online at www.facebook.com/christchurchindia na/.
• Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St. Community Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. at the Penn Run Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt as guest speaker. Worship service, 10:30 a.m. This week’s sermon title is “Speechless.” Scripture focus will be Luke 24:1-12. All are welcome.
• Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township. Special Resurrection Sunday services, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Paul Price’s messages will deal with “The Miracle Of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection.” For more information visit www.indi anachurch.com.
• Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana. Easter Sunday service, 11 a.m. in cemetery with trumpet processional into sanctuary. The Story of Jesus in Holy Week continues with the Easter gospel, John 12:23-24, and scripture from I Corinthians 15. Lily Carone and the choir will have special music. The Rev. Katie Ward Stear is the pastor. Sunday School is at 9:45am. All are welcome.
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville (5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg). Easter sunrise service, 7:30 a.m., program titled “A Lot Can Happen in Three Days” with breakfast following the service; traditional Easter service, 11 a.m.
• Grace Bible Chapel, 165 Walnut St., Black Lick. Easter Sunday service, 10 a.m.; we will celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. All are invited for praise and worship. Call Pastor John Johnson with questions at (412) 289-0181.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park pavilion with Pastors Kathy Mihoerck and Will Pinos; Easter services, 9 a.m. traditional worship and 11 a.m. modern worship, “Created to be God’s Masterpiece,” with scripture from Ephesians 2:1-10, Sunday. At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Sounds of Grace Orchestra, directed by Dr. Kevin Eisensmith, will play the prelude and offertory, and the Chancel Choir anthem will be “Risen Up!”, accompanied by Dave Larko on the piano. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Death Arrested,” “Glorious Day,” “At the Cross (Love Ran Red),” “Living Hope” and “Homecoming.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. at Hopewell UMC. Easter morning services will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville; 10:30 a.m. at Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville; 11:10 a.m. at Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick; and 5:30 p.m. at Connect Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Hellman Hall, Blairsville.
Connect Kids is open for preschool and elementary-age children during Connect worship. Sunday school classes are in recess at Hopewell, Blairsville, First and Black Lick churches. Online services can be accessed at www.youtube.com/connectblairsville. All are welcome to join us in worship.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish. Easter Sunday, 7 a.m. Easter Son-rise service, led by Rod Sourwine, will be held at the cross on the hill at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside. In case of inclement weather, service will be held in the HG sanctuary; regular Easter worship services for the GC-HG Lutheran Parish will be led by lay worship leader Ken Heer and will include Holy Communion — Harmony Grove, 9 a.m., and Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville: Easter Sunday services, 6:30 a.m. sunrise service and 10:45 a.m. An Easter breakfast will be served after the 6:30 a.m. worship. If you are planning to attend this breakfast, please contact the church at (724) 459-8920 so they are prepared. All community members are welcome to attend.
• Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St. Adult Sunday School, 8:30 a.m.; worship service, 9:30 a.m. This week’s sermon, “The Meaning of Easter,” is based on John 20:1-18.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. Easter celebration, 9:30 a.m. Pastor Erica will deliver a message entitled: “He is Risen!” Scripture is Luke 24:1-12.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St. Easter Sunday service, 10:30 a.m., Donna Kanouff will be preaching.
• St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer, with Pastor Rev. Father Wesley Mash. Resurrection matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods, 8:15 a.m. Easter Sunday.
• St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City, with Pastor Rev. Father Wesley Mash. Resurrection matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods, 7 p.m. April 16 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m., Reflections from the Garden, and 10 a.m. service with Communion, He is Risen.
• Trinity 3-2-1 has announced its Easter schedule: Easter Sunday liturgies, 8 a.m. at Luther Chapel and 10:30 a.m. at Zion.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana. Easter Sunday worship, 11 a.m.