Elterton 53 54

A reunion was held for the Elderton High School classes of 1953 and 1954 on Aug. 28 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township. There were 19 members in attendance. Pictured, front row, from left, are Arlene (Sheesley) Wingard, Betty (Hollobaugh) Daugherty, Ruth Ann (Johnston) Hankey, Lois (Elgin) Fleming, Audrey (Newsom) Yount and Marion (Wright) Kunkle; middle row, Jean (Longstreth) Reefer, Annabelle Prugh Henderson, Beverly (Williams) King, Helen (Peterman) Kness, Ruth Elaine (Lawton) Carnahan, Edna (Boyer) Silvis, Dolores (McIntyre) Wagner and Betty (Wright) Mills; back row, Vernon Parks, Donald Kunkle, Frank Bortz, Stanley Klingensmith and Earl Wissinger.

