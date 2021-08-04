The Housing Authority of Indiana County is pleased to announce its participation in the Emergency Housing Voucher Program.
The EHV program is a partnership between the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Western Pennsylvania Continuum of Care, the Housing Authority and Indiana County Community Action Program.
The Emergency Housing Vouchers are designed to assist individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness; at risk of experiencing homelessness; fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking; or were recently homeless and for whom providing rental assistance will prevent the family’s homelessness or having high risk of housing instability.
The Housing Authority of Indiana County is partnering with Indiana County Community Action Program to help facilitate the distribution of these vouchers. ICCAP is now taking referrals for these vouchers.
For more details on the EHV program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, families may contact ICCAP at (724) 465-2657 or Holly Hall, HAIC Section 8 Coordinator, at (724) 463-4730 ext. 116.