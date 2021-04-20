Ben Franklin’s Tech Celerator@Indiana is offering local entrepreneurs from Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana and Jefferson counties a virtual, weekly Business Startup Boot Camp.
You will have the opportunity to expand your network, engage with serial entrepreneurs and talk with experts in marketing, sales and finance who can help you shape your business concept.
You will also develop a pitch presentation that could win you up to $10,000.
This is a no-cost opportunity. The boot camp entails a weekly three-hour group session with content experts and one-hour session with your start up business mentor to discuss individual needs and development opportunities.
The goal of the 10-week program is to provide a framework that will enable you to determine if it’s the right time to start your tech-business.
You will be able to test your presentation skills at the Finals Event on Aug. 18, pitching to a panel of independent judges who have up to $10,000 to award to one or more participants.
In addition, virtual audience members will be able to vote for their “People’s Choice Award” Winner awarding $1,000.
The weekly ZOOM sessions will be on Tuesdays from June 8 to Aug. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The deadline for applications is May 27.
Questions? Contact Jose Otero at (814) 525-3283.