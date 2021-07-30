Citizens’ Ambulance and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are excited to announce the 2021 Jerry and Libby Esposito Golf Classic. This year’s event will take place Sept. 24 at Meadow Lane Golf Course.
The 2021 Gerald and Elizabeth Esposito Golf Classic is in its final year.
The event benefits hard-working students at IUP. All proceeds will be directed to two scholarships — the Jerry and Libby Esposito Citizens’ Ambulance Scholarship (for students enrolled in any IUP college) and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences Dean’s Merit Scholarship.
Support the event by either registering a team or through a sponsorship.
For more information, visit alumni.iup.edu, under events.