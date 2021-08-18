Evergreen Conservancy presented its 2021 Evergreen Award to Friends of White’s Woods on Thursday at its environmental education center located near Tanoma. The conservatory has been giving this award since 2012.
The Friends of White’s Woods organization was nominated by Laurie Lafontaine. The contact person for the White’s Woods organization is Sara King. This organization was born in response to plans by the White Township supervisors to harvest trees in the White’s Woods located in White Township and Indiana Borough. Friends of White’s Woods is not focused on a single issue, but the organization has evolved into a valid environmental education organization, Evergreen officials said in a news release.
In the past year, Friends of White’s Woods provided exceptional leadership in the Indiana community to help promote public engagement and environmental concerns.
Friends of White’s Woods has presented educational programming, collaborated with other environmentally focused community organizations, served as a public advocate, supported the efforts of statewide conservation organizations, worked to engage the public community environmental decision making, helped to sponsor important community-wide conversations regarding climate change and carbon sequestration and helped to highlight the value of our local natural area to the citizens of the Indiana area.
