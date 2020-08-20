The Evergreen Garden Club met in June with Marcy Cunkelman doing a tailgate program on container gardening in the Trinity United Methodist Church parking lot, where members also enjoyed refreshments. Cunkelman showed the members how to grow flowers and veggies in dollar store containers. They are easy to move from place to place to brighten up areas and to bring pollinators and butterflies on your porch or deck. After the program was the business meeting.
It was decided at the June meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic that Tinsel Time will need to be postponed until December 2021. This is the club’s only fundraiser, which gives one or two scholarships and is the funding source for the group’s plantings in the community. Safety first was the most important reason to have to cancel. The group is not sure what, if anything, will be done to help raise funds for the scholarship and community projects.
The July meeting was the annual picnic at club member Becky Kaskan’s beautifully landscaped home. Members enjoyed a day together and also presented two $1,000 scholarships to Nicholas Schmidt and Kelsey Kennedy.
Schmidt graduated from Homer-Center High School and is attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the Department of Geography & Regional Planning with a major in environmental planning and a minor in geography/UAS (drones), which are being used for exploring green space in urban areas, for sustainable development and parks.
His goal is to become an urban planner. He would like to work with cities and other entities to create environmentally friendly layouts for sustainability. He also wants to own an apple orchard. This summer he’s a student worker at the Indiana Borough Office of Planning and Zoning, where he assists planners in carrying out projects and creating maps. He also works at the sports information office, assisting the staff with projects and story releases. He also enjoys spending time in the outdoors and bird feeding.
Kennedy is now attending Penn State University in the College of Agriculture Science and majoring in landscape contract design and build. She has been on the DuBois campus, but plans on going to the main campus this fall, where she will be able to get more involved in horticulture classes. Because of COVID-19, she was unsuccessful this summer in finding a job in her field or at her previous job at Homemade ice cream, but she is now working at Lowe’s. While she’s been off this spring and summer, she’s been learning more about plants
and plant identification through the internet and books. She plans on becoming a landscape designer, perhaps at a historical site in Virginia or in a conservancy or getting involved in designing green spaces in cities.
For more information, contact Marcy Cunkelman at plant4nature@gmail.com or call (724) 459-7229 or visit the group’s Facebook page at Evergreen Garden Club, Indiana, PA.