The Evergreen Garden Club of Indiana is offering the Ruth Berry Memorial Scholarship for 2021.
This is a $1,000 scholarship and is available to graduating high school seniors and students of accredited colleges and universities.
Applicants must be legal residents of Indiana County and carry a GPA of 3.25 or better. Applicants should demonstrate intent to obtain undergraduate or graduate studies in one of the following or closely related fields: agriculture, agronomy, biology, botany, civic planning, Earth sciences, environmental studies or environmental health studies, forestry, horticulture, land conservation, land management, landscape architecture, landscape design, plant pathology, turf grass management, water conservation or wildlife science.
An emphasis will be placed on gardening experience and activities.
Applications are available from Indiana County high school guidance counselors and major department offices, dean’s offices and/or financial aid departments at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Applications can also be obtained from the Evergreen Garden Club Facebook page, the Evergreen Garden Club Scholarship Committee, 8984 Old Route 56 Highway, Shelocta, PA, 15774, by phone at (724) 726-5708 or email at rellimac62@gmail.com.
The Evergreen Garden Club Scholarship program began in 2006 as a tribute to Jane Henry Dole, founder, twice president and longtime leader of the Evergreen Garden Club. This year’s scholarship is in memory of Ruth Berry, a longstanding active member of the club. She was also an active member of the Indiana Garden Club and was active at the state and national levels in both clubs.
She served as a member of the Allegheny Arboretum at IUP for many years and was selected as one of the five Indiana County Notable Women by the American Association of University Women.
The scholarship is made possible due to the success of Tinsel Time 2019. It is the club’s way of saying “thank you” to the guests, vendors, merchants and businesses that helped make our fundraiser a success.
Completed applications and supporting documents must be mailed to the above address and postmarked by May 28.