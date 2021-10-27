Indiana Fair Board 2021.jpg

Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

The Indiana County Fair board of directors held its annual post-fair, wrap-up dinner meeting at the Rustic Lodge on Oct. 19. The board highlighted the success of the 2021 Indiana County Fair in the face of the challenges COVID-19 presented this year. Indiana County Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner spoke to the crowd, which was attended by superintendents, corporate board members and guests. The board has already begun to plan for the 2022 Indiana County Fair, which will be held the week before Labor Day. In front, from left, are Debbie Streams, Ed Nehrig, John McMullen and Alton Strong. In back, from left, are A.J. Dindinger, Brad Boyer, Calvin Farren, Anthony Enciso, Tyler Nehrig, Ron Park, Ronald Syster, Kyle Park and Chris Nehrig. Absent from the photo were Raymond Martin and Robert Neese.

