The Faith Hope N Love twirlers are a marching and competition twirling team located in Clymer.
The team is looking for experienced and non-experienced twirlers, and everyone is welcome.
You must be age 5 to 18 to join. There are no required tryouts for the team.
Registration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Clymer Fire Hall, 550 Sherman St., Clymer.
There will be a $30 baton fee if needed that is due at the time of registration.
More information will be given at registration.
If you have any questions, please email fhltwirlers@yahoo.com or visit Fhltwirlers on Facebook. You can also text Wanda at (724) 388-0078.