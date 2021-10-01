To whom it may concern —
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS
There are several opportunities for fall fun in the area.
At Yarnick’s Farm in Armstrong Township, there will be hayrides to the pumpkin field and sunflower maze, along with food, appearances by Scooby Doo and more from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October.
The maze is dedicated to the 13 soldiers who recently lost their lives in Afghanistan, and it is a heart with the number 13.
At Reeger’s Farm near Shelocta, the pumpkin festival and corn maze will be be open Oct. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be hayrides, food vendors and more.
If you prefer to be frightened, Scary Harry’s Haunted Trail near Homer City kicks off tonight.
Gates open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October as well as Sunday, Oct. 17, 24 and 31.
Over in the United School District, a haunted trail will benefit the John J. Aloi Scholarship Fund and will be hosted by the United Cross County team at the baseball field.
The event is set for Oct. 23 and 30 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available, as well as a scavenger hunt for younger children.
Organizers say to wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight.
For more information on any of the fall events, visit the organization’s Facebook page or website.
SPEAKING OF HALLOWEEN, to be included on a trick-or-treating list for area municipalities and organizations to be published in the coming weeks, please email mweaver@indianagazette.net.
CURB APPEAL
Patrick Williams, of Indiana, is appealing for the woman who was given an original “Casablanca” poster a few weeks ago from an Indiana resident who was moving to “do the right thing” after it was discovered the poster could be worth more than $100,000.
Williams said his friend was moving from her home on South Sixth Street and set things out on the curb for people to take.
“A woman stopped and asked for the poster,” he said. “My friend gave it to her. The woman exclaimed ‘Thank you so much. You don’t know what you have done for me in giving this to me.’ Indeed, my friend did not know.”
Williams encouraged the person to “do the right thing.”
“I am asking that woman to please share her newfound wealth with the person who gave her the poster,” he wrote to the Gazette.
Williams said his friend, who has since moved, is unaware he is making the plea on her behalf.
“You know who you are, and you will recognize the person who gave the poster to you,” he said.
He encouraged the woman to call him at (724) 388-7188.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Rich and Patty Kois, of Homer City, extend a thank you to good neighbors Jim and Flo Freed, who saved the day when the Kois’ hot water tank burst while they were away on vacation.
Patty, an employee in the Gazette’s composing department, said the Freeds discovered something was wrong when they saw water running down the side of the road — only it had not rained recently.
The water was flowing from the Kois’ home, where the burst tank left 3 to 4 inches of standing water in the basement.
“They mopped up the mess and came the next day when REA replaced the tank,” Patty said. “Thanks to their quick action, we were able to continue our vacation because they had everything under control.”
Do you have a neighbor who goes above and beyond to help? Email your story to mweaver@indianagazette.net for inclusion.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The free concert series at the amphitheater in Blairsville will close for the season on Saturday.
Ron and the RumpShakers will take the stage from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by HiDef from 5 to 7 p.m.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.35 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes author L. M. Montgomery, “Anne of Green Gables,” who wrote, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.