The Indiana County Farmland Easement Board is accepting applications for the Farmland Easement Program until Sept. 31.
For an application, please contact the Indiana County Conservation District office or visit iccdpa.org.
Please return the application to the Indiana County Conservation District office.
For questions about the program, contact Janis Long at (724) 349-9474 or David Bork at (724) 388-1335.
The Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program, commonly referred to as farmland preservation, identifies properties and slows the loss of prime farmland to non-agricultural uses.
It enables state, county and local governments to purchase conservation easements, also called development rights, from owners of quality farmland.
Established in 1998, the Indiana County Farmland Easement Board has preserved 1,249 acres of farmland on 11 farms for a purchase price of over $2.5 million.