The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is now accepting applications for the 2021 Teen Academy. If you are a high school senior with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and live in western Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you are welcome to apply to the Teen Academy.
The Teen Academy offers insight into a number of topics and specialties including the importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms, what violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants and the FBI’s domestic and international roles.
Students will also enjoy numerous hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such as the Evidence Response Team, role-playing scenarios and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.
Application packages are currently available at https://www.fbi.gov/ contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/community -outreach#Teen-Academy.
Due to the vast diversity in our workforce, any student in their senior year with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply.
All students will be evaluated based on their written essay and application (GPA, school activities and community involvement) to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class.
The program is not exclusive to students only interested in criminal justice. Space is limited and acceptance is not guaranteed.