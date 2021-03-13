Shane Zeppenfeld has recently been named manager at First Commonwealth Bank’s Blairsville community office at 53 E. Market St., Blairsville.
Zeppenfeld has worked as a financial solutions specialist at First Commonwealth’s Hempfield Plaza office near Greensburg since April 2019. Before that he served in a similar role for four years with Citizens Bank.
“We are excited to have Shane join our Blairsville team,” Indiana/Jefferson Area Financial Solutions Manager Patrick Thomas said in a news release. “He has been a valuable member of our FCB team for the last two years and I’m looking forward to his additional successes and development as our newest manager.”
In his role as the manager of the Blairsville office, Shane leads the efforts in building new customer relationships and expanding current relationships to support customer needs in full-service banking, wealth, insurance and trust services.
“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity and serving our customers in the Blairsville area with their business and personal banking needs,” Zeppenfeld said. “With First Commonwealth being recognized last year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and as the second best bank in PA, in addition to their recent digital banking upgrades, this is a tremendous opportunity,” he added.
Zeppenfeld is a graduate of Belle Vernon High School. He resides in Herminie with his wife, Marti.