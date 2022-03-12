PetitionsDems.png

Standing at Indiana County Democratic Committee Headquarters, from left, are Elisabeth Buell, president elect and membership chair; Nancy Westburg, president; and Lynne Alvine, past president and political action chairwoman.

 Submitted photo

More than 100 boxes and bags of food items and $665 in donations were collected by Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County volunteers at four drive-through collection sites throughout Indiana County.

This was in conjunction with candidates’ petition-signing opportunities.

All donations were brought to Indiana County Democratic Committee Headquarters where the food items were sorted and packed.

The money and food items were divided between Chevy Chase Community Center and Indiana County Community Action Program.