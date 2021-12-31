The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County (FDWIC) ended the year with an election and two community outreach endeavors.
Elections for two 2022-2024 executive board positions were held at the general meeting. Nancy Westburg was elected for a second two-year term as president, and Elisabeth Buell was elected to a two-year term as president-elect.
FDWIC donated $100 to the Community Environmental Defense League Fund (CELDEF) in honor of Stacy Long. She is a member of FDWIC, vice-chair of Grant Township Board of Supervisors and recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Elected Democratic Woman award.
Supervisor Long, with the legal representation by CELDEF, led the eight-year fight to save Grant Township from becoming a toxic dumping ground for poisonous fracking waste by a power company. FDWIC supports the ongoing efforts of Supervisor Long and CELDEF in their fight to secure the right of self-government to every community in Pennsylvania with the proposed amendment to the PA Constitution, House Bill 1716.
At FDWIC’s holiday party, attendees donated five cartons of food items and paper products. These were delivered to Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) to support the food bank.