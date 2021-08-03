The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County hosted its social meeting and awards ceremony at the Ungrapeful Winery in Blairsville on July 26.
Two members were honored for their dedication and accomplishments over the years.
FDWIC President Nancy Westburg presented the two awards.
Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess received the Outstanding Elected Woman Award for her exemplary and untiring leadership, compassion and service to the residents of Indiana County.
Some of her accomplishments include serving on the boards of Communities at Indian Haven, Children and Youth Services Advisory, NAACP and being an active member in many community organizations. She also serves on the County Commissioners of Pennsylvania Elections Reform Committee and as chairwoman of the Board of Elections of Indiana County to help ensure that elections continue to be safe and secure.
Lynne Alvine, FDWIC past president, was honored for receiving the Outstanding Woman of the Year Award for 2020-21.
As an excellent leader, organizer, mentor and fundraiser, she made numerous contributions to the local and state Federation of Democratic Women. Because of her exceptional dedication and accomplishment, the Nominating Committee gave Alvine the award for two years rather than for the traditional one year.