After a hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic, the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County is once again holding its annual spaghetti dinner.
The event will be take-out only on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., at Spaghetti Benders Italian Restaurant, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Please note this is a new venue for this event. Tony DeLoreto and his kitchen crew will be doing the cooking. This event is a petition circulating opportunity for statewide and local candidates. All who are attending must wear masks the entire time in the restaurant.
Participants will check in and confirm an advance order in the bar area of the restaurant. When ready to leave, participants can proceed through the dining room to pick up the order.
The meal includes spaghetti with or without a meatball, salad, rolls and butter and dessert. Gluten-free spaghetti is also available.
To make reservations, please email FDWIC President Nancy Westburg at nancywestburg@gmail.com to reserve meals. In your email, please include name, phone number and number of meals. The cost of each meal will be $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Walk-ins are welcome.