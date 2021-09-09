The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County (FDWIC) will present an informational program titled “Black Robes Matter: the Importance of Pennsylvania Courts” on Monday starting at 7 p.m.
The speakers will include Democratic candidates for judge at the various court levels in the November 2021 election. U.S. Steel Labor Lawyer Amanda Green-Hawkins will open the discussion, listing the duties of the range of courts from Common Pleas up to Supreme Court.
The candidates on the panel are as follows: Judge Maria McLaughlin for Supreme Court; Judge Timika Lane for Superior Court; and Judge Lori Damas and Judge David Spurgeon for Commonwealth Court. Former Indiana County DA Patrick Dougherty, who is running for Indiana County Court of the Common Pleas, will also speak.
To attend, please email FDWIC President-Elect Susan Boser at sboser12@gmail.com, who will host the meeting and will send a Zoom link.