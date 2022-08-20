Rado Golf Tournament winners

THE TENTH annual Jonathan Rado Memorial Golf Tournament champions were, from left, Jim Purcell, Tom Valeski, Rick Moorhead and Bernadette Sgro. Teams of golfers enjoyed a sunny day on the links at Meadow Lane Golf Course to help raise money for the memorial fund set up by the Rado family. Tournament proceeds this year are to be allocated toward scholarships for Homer-Center High School students, St. Bernard Regional Catholic School and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

 Submitted photo

THE TENTH annual Jonathan Rado Memorial Golf Tournament champions were, from left, Jim Purcell, Tom Valeski, Rick Moorhead and Bernadette Sgro. Teams of golfers enjoyed a sunny day on the links at Meadow Lane Golf Course to help raise money for the memorial fund set up by the Rado family. Tournament proceeds this year are to be allocated toward scholarships for Homer-Center High School students, St. Bernard Regional Catholic School and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Tags