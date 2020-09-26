First Commonwealth Bank has been named among the Top Workplaces 2020 by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The 10th edition of the list is based solely on employee feedback and was gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.
First Commonwealth finished in the top 10 in the large employer category, those with 400 or more employees in the Pittsburgh region.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized for the second year in a row and along with so many high-caliber employers,” Carrie Riggle, the bank’s executive vice president/ human resources manager, said in a news release.
“The fact that our employees had the chance to participate in the awards ceremony digitally given the challenges of this year is so poignant, and makes this distinction all the more rewarding.”
Employees were able to celebrate the distinction during a virtual awards ceremony on Sept. 17. The complete list of recipients is available on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette website, www.post-gazette.com.
Headquartered in Indiana, First Commonwealth is a financial services company with 147 banking
offices in 28 counties in western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business bankingcenters in Pittsburgh and Canton, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.