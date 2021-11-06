First Commonwealth Bank will be hosting a “Share the Warmth” community campaign fundraiser across its footprint in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Through the month of November, First Commonwealth will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000 cumulatively, of money raised to 24 community action agencies within our communities.
“Indiana County Community Action Program, Inc. (ICCAP) is grateful to be a partner of First Commonwealth Bank’s Share the Warmth Campaign during the month of November. We appreciate this fundraising opportunity, as these resources will enable us to help meet the growing needs of Indiana County residents,” stated Michelle Faught, executive director of ICCAP.
“Thank you First Commonwealth Bank, and thank you Indiana County residents, together, we can all make a difference!”
Those interested in donating can visit www.fcbanking.com/timetoshare/ and follow the instructions to select the community action agency of their choosing. Additionally, donations by check will be accepted at all First Commonwealth community office locations, with the organization of their choosing being designated on the memo line.
“We are grateful for the work community action agencies do to serve those in need in our communities. The past two years have been especially challenging and the agencies have been there at the forefront supporting the unique needs of their residents and making resources available. This fundraiser will allow them to help more individuals and fund programmatic needs and services to help the communities where we live and work. Please join us in supporting them. Together, we can make a difference,” said Elizabeth Saraceno, AVP and Community Engagement Manager with First Commonwealth Bank.