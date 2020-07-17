Five graduates of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship Tuesday by the board of directors of Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc.
The five recipients of the 2020 Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. Scholarship, all of whom are residents of Indiana County, graduated from the program between 2012 and 2016.
The Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. Scholarship was established in 2019 and is available to graduates of the program who attend a college, trade, or technical school in pursuit of a post-secondary degree. The scholarship is intended to assist graduates who seek a career in law enforcement and/or community service-related fields, although applicants in all fields of study are eligible to apply.
Up to $5,000 in total scholarship grants will be awarded annually to eligible candidates and a maximum of 10 individual $500 scholarships will be awarded each year. Eligible candidates are permitted to apply each year of their post-secondary career, up to a maximum of four years. Graduates are encouraged to visit www.indianacountycampcadet.org for more information and to download an application.
Established in 2008, Indiana County Camp Cadet is a week-long summer camp for boys and girls between the ages of 12 through 15 who reside or attend school in Indiana County. The program is held annually at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run and is staffed by Pennsylvania state troopers and other volunteers, whose goal is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and to establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel. Camp Cadet is open to all youths and is structured similar to training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
Participants are addressed as “Cadet” and are required to participate in all scheduled events. Daily activities focus on discipline, self-esteem, physical fitness, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention and many other issues facing today’s youths. Cadets work together throughout the week to complete individual and team-oriented tasks and experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn about themselves, various aspects of law enforcement, the role of first responders, self-defense and many other areas. Cadets also spend time playing sports, learning first aid and CPR, and creating lasting friendships.
Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Donations and contributions from the community provide meals, lodging and programs so that children from all economic backgrounds can attend Indiana County Camp Cadet at no cost.