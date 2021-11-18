Center Township and Homer City Borough will offer a Thanksgiving food distribution from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday for residents with low to middle income levels.
Turkey and other Thanksgiving-related food will be provided.
Participants will register at the pickup location, and food will be available while supplies last.
Pickup is at the Center Township building, 1212 Neal Road, Homer City.
The guidelines allow an income level up to $36,800 for an individual; $42,050 for a family of two; $47,300 for three; $52,500 for four; $56,800 for five; $61,000 for six; $65,200 for seven and $69,400 for eight.
This food distribution is funded through Community Block Grant Coronavirus Program money and is administered by the county on behalf of Center Township in partnership with Indiana County Community Action Program.