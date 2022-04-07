A food distribution event is set for residents of Center Township and Homer City Borough from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Center Township municipal building, 1212 Neal Road, Homer City.
Registration will be at the pickup location, and food is available while supplies last. Items will include hams and other foods associated with a traditional Easter meal.
Residents with the following income levels are eligible: one person, up to $36,800; family of two, up to $42,050; family of three, up to $47,300; family of four, up to $52,500; family of five, up to $56,800; family of six, up to $61,000; family of seven, up to $65,200; and family of eight, $69,400.
The distribution is funded by the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Program, administered by the Indiana County commissioners and county on behalf of Center Township supervisors, in partnership with Indiana County Community Action Program.