FOOL’S RUN
Be sure to save the date for the 43rd Fool’s Run 10K and 5K, set for Saturday, April 2, on the Ghost Town Trail at Saylor Park in Black Lick.
A favorite among local runners, the trail is part of the Indiana County Parks & Trails system, which is celebrating its Emerald Anniversary this year.
Organizers say both races will be out and back on the trail, with the finish line near the pavilion at Saylor Park.
Awards will be presented following the race to the top three male and female finishers, top male and female masters, and top three male and female age group winners in five-year groups up to 70 and older.
Race T-shirts courtesy of S&T Bank and Indiana Regional Medical Center are guaranteed for those registered by March 22, and after that date as supplies last.
Runners and walkers are welcome in both events.
Professional timing will be provided by David Mapes Timing Service of Somerset.
To register, visit www.indiana roadrunners.com.
Online registration closes at midnight March 30.
Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. April 2, with the 10K starting at 10 a.m. and the 5K at 10:10 a.m.
Race directors are Marilyn Gregory, Dick Gigliotti, Bill Winters and Donna Scanlon.
SPEAKING OF Indiana County Parks & Trails, a special walk will mark the system’s anniversary of 55 years, set for 10 a.m. to noon March 26.
Director Ed Patterson will lead a tour of Pine Lodge at Pine Ridge Park near Blairsville then walk along the south branch of Tom’s Run and part of Tom’s Run Trail.
The walk will highlight some perspectives of the county park system’s 55 years.
Park amenities include a trout stream, pavilions, lodge, pond, disc golf and hiking/skiing trails. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather.
PARTY WITH THE PIPERS
The Coney on Philadelphia Street in Indiana will offer the Laurel Highlanders Pipes & Drums on Saturday.
Meet at The Coney at 11 a.m. for a St. Patrick’s Walking Parade to IRMC Park and back to The Coney to continue the party with the pipers and enjoy Irish food and drink specials.
TAKE A WALK
An Indiana County WalkWorks Mural Walk of Blairsville is set for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday beginning at 138 East Market St.
Join David Janusek for the walk, which is part of the 2022 Indiana County WalkWorks Decathlon.
The murals, created in the fall of 2021, celebrate Blairsville’s character, history and natural resources.
TURKEY TIME
The Indiana Lions Club is happy to report it will resume its favorite fundraising activity, turkey dinner meals, on Saturday at the Lions Health Camp.
This meal will be take-out only since there are still COVID cases in the area. However, starting in April, if conditions remain the same or improve, the club will resume buffet-style meals. The club has been in contact with the CDC, state health department, county commissioners and Sen. Joe Pittman’s office and as of now, there are no restrictions regulating buffet meals.
The menu will be the same as it was previously: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, tossed salad (with dressing packet included) bread, cranberry sauce, gravy and dessert. There will not be drink or eating utensils available for this meal, and serving time will be from 3 to 6 p.m. or until food runs out.
Orders for this first meal will be taken at the front door, with social distance seating available for customers.
“We are anxious to once again offer this tasty meal, and cooks Alice and Jim Laney and Lions Club members look forward to seeing everyone at this first dinner of 2022,” organizers said in a news release.
Seven dinners are planned, including Saturday and April 9, May 14, Aug. 6 (makeup dinner date if needed), Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 12.
FAMILY FUN FEST
The Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County will offer its Family Fun Fest on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall.
With a theme of “Let’s Sing Into Spring,” the free day offers games, crafts and activities for children ages 2 to 10 and musical entertainment for all ages.
START YOUR ENGINES
Also at the mall, the 39th annual Race Car Show gets underway next week and is set for Thursday through Saturday.
To register your race car for the show, call (724) 349-6110 or stop by for a form. Cars move in Wednesday at 7 p.m.
PLAY BALL!
Indiana County Community Night is set for June 18 at PNG Field, when the Altoona Curve will play the Erie Seawolves in an event that benefits the United Way of Indiana County.
Fireworks will be set off after the game, which begins at 6 p.m.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $4.39 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes an Irish blessing today, saying, “May your trouble be less. And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver.