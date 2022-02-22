Harvest Church will host an evening of dinner, fellowship and encouragement for foster/adoptive parents to connect with others who are on the same foster and/or adoptive journey.
This free event will be held March 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harvest Church Indiana Campus at 699 Philadelphia St., third floor, Indiana.
Dinner and childcare are also available for children 12 and younger (with registration).
Please register at harvest pa.org/events.
For more information, contact email info@ harvestpa.org or call (724) 548-5643