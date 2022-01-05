Stacey Karchner, a family recovery life coach through the BALM (Be A Loving Mirror) Institute, will be teaching a free, eight-week Family Recovery Course for residents of Indiana/Armstrong/Clarion counties affected by another’s addiction/substance use disorder.
The course is sponsored by the Indiana- Armstrong-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. BALM evolved around the fact those with substance use disorder are human beings and deserving of love just as any other person is.
The family role is crucial, and the family can often turn the tide.
Research shows when the family gets well, the loved one has a much better chance at getting and staying well.
The brains of those with addiction are hijacked by a drug (believing it is needed to survive) and in turn the family’s brains are hijacked into believing they can control or fix, and they become obsessed with the outcome. The family needs just as much, if not more, recovery than the loved one.
Because of the profound effect BALM had on Karchner’s journey, she took intense training to become a BALM family recovery life coach and help other families get to the BALM sooner than she got to it.
The course she will be teaching is a component of the BALM program consisting of 12 lessons.
Lessons include topics such as The Crucial Role of The Family, How to Set Boundaries and Use Leverage, Motivational Interviewing, Brief Interventions, Enabling vs. Helping, Self-Care, Mindfulness and more. Family members find a new perspective and learn new ways of acting, being and speaking without anger and judgment, becoming the chief supporter rather than the obstacle.
Enrollment is free and the course will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday starting Jan. 20 for eight weeks at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., second floor, Indiana.
For every person who abuses drugs, four to 10 others are impacted.
To find out more information or to enroll, call Karchner at (814) 360-7590.