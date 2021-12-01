During October and November, 10 regional artists created works on their interpretations of White’s Woods. Those paintings will be on display starting Friday at the Clark Gallery, 637 Philadelphia St., with the opening from 5 to 7 p.m.
Organized by Indiana artist Chuck Olson, “In White’s Woods: An Artist’s Response” features the artwork of Ron Donoughe, Rick Landesberg, Mandi Moerland, Jolene Joyner, Jonelle Summerfield, HK Miller, Greg Langham, Beth Wheeler, Ashleigh Bowman and Katie Brashear.
The public is invited to come by and see the interpretations of White’s Woods Nature Center through the eyes of these artists.
Additional dates for viewing are: Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Looking for a holiday gift for the hard-to-buy-for?
All of these artworks will be available for sale.
In addition, one of these paintings will be selected for the 2022 limited print available for a $100 donation to Friends of White’s Woods.
The selected painting will be on display at the Gallery and interested parties may reserve a print.