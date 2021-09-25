Area residents will have the opportunity to watch artists at work on Saturday, Oct. 2, when approximately 10 to 15 artists from western Pennsylvania display their talents while working on art pieces about White’s Woods.
Organized by Indiana artist Chuck Olson, who donated a signed limited print original artwork for a Friends of White’s Woods fundraiser in April, and sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods, the “In White’s Woods: An Artists’ Response” event will take place in October and November with the kickoff Oct. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the 12th Street entrance to White’s Woods. There residents can view the artists at work.
All work created by the artists will be available for purchase.
The exhibition of all works will open at The Clarks Gallery in the Indiana Theater Building, third floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Works by the contributing artists may also be on display in downtown Indiana storefronts.
A singular image from the exhibition will be selected by an invited juror to serve as the White’s Woods print for 2022.
To date, the following artists are slated to participate:
• Ashley Bowman, Indiana artist with alternative visions centering on the well-being of interactions with nature
• Ron Donoughe, an IUP alumnus and landscape/cityscape artist from Pittsburgh
• Jolene Joyner, Indiana artist known for open-air scenes with powerful landscapes and figurative work
• Rick Landesberg, Pittsburgh graphic designer and former head of Landesberg Design in Pittsburgh
• HK Miller, Indiana landscape artist who shows his work across the state
• Jonelle Summerfield, Indiana artist with rich painterly interpretations on her region and travels
• Elizabeth Wheeler, regional artist and art historian known for her intimate landscape work
Olson, an IUP graduate with a bachelor’s in art education and a master’s in painting, also attended the Tyler School of Arts at Temple University. He served as a professor of art from 1976 to 2019 at St. Francis University, Loretto.
His paintings have been featured in more than 300 solo, group and juried exhibitions throughout the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Bermuda, Scotland and Japan.