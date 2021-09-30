The Indiana Garden Club, with the help of the Indiana Borough and Mytrysak Tree Farm, recently completed the total renovation of the bed along the fence line at the top of Vinegar Hill as the club’s new civic project. Twolick Nursery also delivered small plants for the project. The Jimmy Stewart Island bed renovation was completed last year with the help of a Plant America Grant from the National Garden Club. Pictured are, from front, Karen Addleman; Jan Berls, vice president; Ann Madden; Kate King, treasurer and civic chairwoman; Candy Joseph; Deb Stumpf, president; Barb Cerovich; Stacey Mytrysak, club member; and Vickie Long, Indiana Borough, which donated mulch for the project.
Latest News
- Dear Abby: Spiteful ex causes legal nightmares
- Indiana Borough Police introduce comfort K-9 Axel
- Police Log
- Lawmakers keep COVID-19 regulatory waivers for 6 more months
- Indiana County cases
- IUP celebrates Class of 2020 at homecoming
- From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices
- Missing moon rock recovered
Most Popular
Articles
- IRMC seeks aid from Guard
- Five Afghani refugees to come to Indiana
- Police: Student jailed after brawl with teachers
- Late death
- To our readers
- Beryl C. Lydic
- Booster vaccine offered through IRMC
- Red Dragons rack up fourth victory
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
- Armstrong personal care home destroyed in weekend fire
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.