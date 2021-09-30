The Indiana Garden Club, with the help of the Indiana Borough and Mytrysak Tree Farm, recently completed the total renovation of the bed along the fence line at the top of Vinegar Hill as the club’s new civic project. Twolick Nursery also delivered small plants for the project. The Jimmy Stewart Island bed renovation was completed last year with the help of a Plant America Grant from the National Garden Club. Pictured are, from front, Karen Addleman; Jan Berls, vice president; Ann Madden; Kate King, treasurer and civic chairwoman; Candy Joseph; Deb Stumpf, president; Barb Cerovich; Stacey Mytrysak, club member; and Vickie Long, Indiana Borough, which donated mulch for the project.

