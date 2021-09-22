OxHill.jpg

A garden tractor pull at the Ox Hill Fair was conducted by the Brush Valley Antique Power and Iron Club. Winners in the Kids 12hp class were, from left, Easton Shermenti, first; Sam Schreckengost, second, and Kenley Malone, third.

 Submitted photo

A garden tractor pull at the Ox Hill Fair was conducted by the Brush Valley Antique Power and Iron Club.

Winners in the Kids 12hp class were, from left, Easton Shermenti, first; Sam Schreckengost, second, and Kenley Malone, third. 

Tags