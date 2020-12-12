Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania has launched a new series of free, at-home events to offer all girls an interactive experience and the opportunity to connect with other girls.
The events are centered on an activity — creating a flower crown and assembling a robot — and parents and caregivers are encouraged to join in the fun with their girl.
The events will be held throughout the winter and provide non-members the chance to experience the fun and friendship of Girl Scouts.
View the full schedule and register to attend at www.gswpa.org/party.
GSWPA quickly pivoted to offer more virtual opportunities when stay-at-home orders were issued in March as a result of concerns around COVID-19. Since March, Girl Scouts in western Pennsylvania and across the country have benefited from GSWPA’s hundreds of hours of skill-building and educational material while many extracurricular activities were canceled.
“Our priority is always our Girl Scouts, but especially so during this pandemic,” said Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of GSWPA. “While the way we are delivering these programs is new, they offer the same Girl Scout leadership experience that girls would have in person — fun and engaging, skill-building activities alongside their friends.”
GSWPA expanded on this idea in October when the organization launched a new virtual troop option. Girls in virtual troops will earn badges and patches and participate in the iconic cookie program, which begins locally on Jan. 8, all from their home.
“As we all continue to confront more unknowns, a Girl Scout troop is where she’ll stay connected and expand her confidence,” said Burkart. “Our virtual troop option for girls in western Pennsylvania ensures that Girls Scouts remains available when so much else is changing.”
Similar to traditional troops, girls will benefit from community service and involvement, leadership growth and taking on new challenges, all while in the supportive, all-girl troop environment that Girl Scouts provides.
Girl Scout membership dues are $25 annually per girl. Financial assistance is available through GSWPA to keep the Girl Scout experience accessible to all girls.
New this year, GSWPA also offers a membership gift option. Family and friends can purchase an annual membership and other special additions to give the gift of Girl Scouts to a girl in kindergarten through 12th grade who lives in western Pennsylvania. Purchase the gift at www.gswpa.org/gift.
In-person troop meetings and activities follow current CDC and local guidelines. For local opportunities call (800) 248-3355, and to learn more about joining, visit gswpa.org/join.
Stefanie Marshall is the public relations manager for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.