Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Feb. 19-21, when consumers are encouraged to invest in girl leaders of today and the future by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies.
Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program — including the new option for online cookie ordering so consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes.
GSWPA is offering online, contact-free sales options this year to keep girls and their customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic while still teaching girls valuable entrepreneurship skills and helping local troops thrive.
Girl Scout Cookie season in western Pennsylvania continues through Sunday, March 21. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, and more in a few different ways:
• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
• If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit gswpa.org/findcookies to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to Operation: Sweet Appreciation, GSWPA’s military donation initiative that sends Girl Scout Cookies to men and women serving overseas, as well as to local veteran organizations.
• Find socially distant, contact-free, and in-person cookie booths in your area by entering your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at gswpa.org/findcookies.
All proceeds from the cookie program stay local to troops and GSWPA. Girl Scout troops in western Pennsylvania received $2.1 million in proceeds from the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program, all of which fuel their experiences in the leadership program from badges to robotics workshops. Proceeds from the cookie program also power experiences at GSWPA camps for Girl Scouts.
GSWPA summer camp registration is now open and offers program sessions that meet the current interests of girls. While enjoying newer amenities like a tree canopy course and hatchet throwing to traditional favorites like swimming, creek walking, fishing, and campfires, girls connect with new friends and nature, build confidence in the outdoors, and create lasting memories. For the safety of all girls, volunteers, and staff, GSWPA will implement protocols to provide the safest possible experience at its four camp properties this summer.
In the meantime, girls are continuing to access GSWPA’s free, educational resources to continue learning new, exciting things. To encourage more time outdoors throughout the year, GSWPA’s current Get Outdoors Challenge inspires girls of all ages to experience activities and hobbies during the colder months in western Pennsylvania from hot cocoa to shoveling a sidewalk as an act of kindness. The challenge checklist is available as a fun resource to all girls on GSWPA’s website.
Girls are also able to participate in free, hands-on activities through the council’s virtual patch programs.
From experimenting with weird science to supporting senior citizens in their communities, girls are having fun and learning by doing.
For more activity guides and resources, summer camp registration details, and information on joining Girl Scouts, please call visit www.gswpa.org or call 800-248-3355.
Stefanie Marshall is the public relations manager for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.