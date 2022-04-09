Carry each other’s burdens. — Galatians 6:2 (NIV)
I don’t know what I’d do without my friend Sharon. We met at a Bible study nearly 45 years ago and discovered we had much in common. We were both stay-at-home mothers struggling with more month than money, hard-working husbands, and unfulfilled dreams.
As our friendship grew, I’d find myself dialing her number whenever I needed someone to talk to, cheer me up or give me advice. We spend hours analyzing life, the world, our children and our men. I could tell her things I couldn’t even tell my husband and know she’d understand.
No matter how busy she was, no matter what time of the day I called, she took the time to listen, talk and, most important, pray with me. Even when I didn’t ask, I knew I could count on her prayers.
As our children grew, our lives became more complicated and the calls less frequent. But even though we’re both busy, I know I can call her when I or one of my family is experiencing a crisis.
On the night before He died, Jesus took Peter, James and John with Him to the Garden of Gethsemane.
“My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death,” He told them. “Stay here and keep watch with Me.”
But the busy day, big meal and evening of fellowship took their toll. They fell asleep, waking only when Judas returned with a club-carrying, sword-wielding crowd. And then they fled. When Jesus needed them most, they let Him down. Perhaps if they had prayed instead of slept, they would not have deserted Him, leaving Him to suffer and die alone.
There are times when people ask us to pray for them. Are we like the sleepy trio whose spirit was willing and flesh was weak? Or are we like my friend Sharon, whose faithfulness and prayers make all the difference?
Thank You, Lord, for a friend who prays with and for me when I face my own Gethsemanes. May I be as faithful a friend to others as she is to me. Amen.
Read and reflect on Matthew 26:36-46.
© 2022 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.