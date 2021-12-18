Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation? — Hebrews 1:14 (NIV)
I don’t collect angels. They come to me.
One of the first angels I received as a gift from my husband’s employer at a company Christmas party over 25 years ago.
The “Satterlee angel,” as I came to call her, is a clear, lighted angel about 8 inches high, holding a golden banner reading “Merry Christmas.” A golden halo once perched above her head. I placed her where she could light up a dark section of the house.
Winter days are often sunless and dreary. Nights are long and darker than any other time of the year. But my Satterlee angel reminds me that even in the longest, darkest and coldest times of our lives, God sends us hope in the rays of His Son, which wrap themselves around us, warming the cold places in our hearts and spirits, lighting the darkest paths that stretch before us.
My Satterlee angel represents hope.
Then there’s my “Donora” angel. This angel is one of a pair that my late sister, Judi, had (Judi was the one who gave her the name “Donora angel.”) We grew up in that steel mill town in the heart of the Mon Valley. My niece sent her to me the Christmas following my sister’s sudden death in August 2003.
My Donora angel is a little over 12 inches high, dressed warmly in a burgundy winter gown with a Christmas-colored plaid apron, red cord belt and a dark blue shawl.
Her beige linen wings fan out behind her tranquil face. Over one arm is draped a Christmas wreath. In her hand she holds an empty birdcage, with a bird perched on top.
My Donora angel reminds me of a past rich with family and traditions and people who helped to mold me into what I am today. People who knew me raw and still believed in me.
My Donora angel represents love.
Another of my 11 angels perched on a shelf on the stairway landing is my “Birthday” angel. She was a gift from my little flock after my first tenure of filling the pulpit of that little church in Punxsutawney.
A delicate ceramic angel, she wears a necklace with my birthstone, topaz, on a chain around her neck. “November” — my birth month — borders the hem of her gown in raised letters across the bottom. And her halo — oh, my, one little bump and it’s askew.
She reminds me of the happiness I get from serving my little flock and serving God in whatever way I can.
My Birthday angel represents joy.
The most recent angel came to me as a birthday gift from my closest friend, Sharon. Butterflies and flower petals cover her dress. Her wings are framed in gold. The letters across the front of her gown read, “It is such a blessing to have a friend like you.”
She is my “Friendship” angel, reminding me that friends are gifts from God. They remind us that we are never alone. Our Abba Father sends them to minster to us in times of need, to lend an ear and a helping hand, to give us hugs. Friends stand in the gap for us. A true friend brings a sense of stability and security to our hearts and lives.
My Friendship angel represents peace.
Look around. I’ll bet you have a few angels watching over you, too.
Thank you, Father, for sending Your angels to minister and watch over me and those I love. Amen.
Read and reflect on Matthew 1:18-2:23; Luke 1:5-2:20
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea for the Seasons” © 2018 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.