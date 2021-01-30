“Consider the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?” — Jesus, as quoted in Matthew 6:26 NIV
My son and grandson were riding along a country road one Sunday years ago when they spied a yellow-plumed bird alongside the road — a lone cockatiel, apparently abandoned. When they got home and told Rachael, she made them go back and get it. Nevermind that their house was home to two dogs and two cats, not to mention the horse, pony, goat and chickens in the barn.
“How could you leave it there all by itself?” she chastised them.
And so “Lulu” became a temporary member of the household. Fortunately (for my son, who did not want to add another member to the menagerie) Rachael found someone willing to give Lulu a permanent home.
“Aren’t you afraid it’ll fly away?” I asked when Rachael brought Lulu up for me to see.
“Her wings are clipped,” Rachael explained. “She can’t fly.”
How would she have escaped a predator if she couldn’t wing her way to safety?
The next day Rachael brought Lulu to visit again. “I found a home for her.” One of the teachers at my grandson’s school wanted her.
“But we’re going to keep her for a week.”
I could tell she wanted to keep Lulu. For a brief, shining moment I did, too.
Imagine — going from unwanted to wanted in a day.
Finding Lulu reminded me of an important truth — that God will never abandon us.
“Never will I leave you,” He promises. “Never will I forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5).
“Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you! See, I have engraved you on the palms of My hands,” God assures us in Isaiah 49:15-16.
There are times you may feel abandoned, alongside a lonely country road or a busy thoroughfare of life. Cars pass you, occupants glance at you. But no one stops. Even God has forsaken you, you think. He doesn’t care.
But you’re wrong. Just because you don’t sense His presence doesn’t mean God isn’t with you. Cling to the promises He gives you in His Word.
“What is the price of two sparrows — one copper coin?” Jesus said. “But not a single sparrow can fall to the ground without your Father knowing it. And the very hairs on your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are more valuable to God than a whole flock of sparrows” (Matthew 10:29-31 NLT).
Repeat to yourself: “I am valuable to God.”
And never forget it.
When I feel as though You’ve abandoned me, Lord, remind me of Your promise: “Surely I am with you always” (Matthew 28:20). Amen.
Read and meditate on Matthew 6:25–26.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.