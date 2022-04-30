The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me. — Psalm 138:8 RSV
My kindergarten teacher wrote letters to her students’ parents, identifying the positive qualities she saw in each child. To mine she wrote, “Michele loves to retell stories and rhymes.”
Eight years later, I was surprised when my classmates predicted, in 20 years, I’d be “imparting a knowledge of English.” I’d never thought of being a teacher. I was just beginning to pen the poems that would eventually open the door to a writing career. Today I’m a retired English teacher and a writer. Were my God-given abilities apparent as early as kindergarten?
I believe they were. The Bible tells us that God made each of us and had a plan and purpose for our lives even before we were born. In Psalm 139:16 David wrote, “You saw me before I was born and scheduled each day of my life before I began to breathe. Every day was recorded in Your book.”
God has gifted each of us uniquely to fulfill that plan. “God has given each of us the ability to do certain things well” (Romans 12:6) — a “special gift” (Ephesians 4:7) — not to feather our own nests or pad our own pocketbooks, but “to equip God’s people to do His work and build up the church, the Body of Christ” (Ephesians 4:11).
Jesus told the story of a man who gave three of his servants different amounts of money, called “talents,” to invest while he went away. When he returned, he called for them to settle their accounts, giving him back the original talents, plus what they’d made with them. The talents never belonged to the servants. They always belonged to the master. They were given to them only to use for him. When the master returned, he expected them to turn over what was his all along.
Someday we’ll give an account to God of how we used, misused, or failed to use the gifts God has given us. Oh, may we work to hear the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant!”
Fulfill Your purpose in me, O Lord. Amen.
Read and reflect on Matthew 25:14-30.
From “God, Me, & a Cup of Tea: 101 Devotional Readings to Savor During Your Time with God” © 2017 Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.